The Covenant Christian Boys Cross Country team has placed 14th in the Division IV State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches.

Congratulations to these individuals for finishing: 48. Owen Davis – 20:47.0 59. Brycen Tauzin – 21:13.0 68. Thomas Odom – 21:38.8

93. Caleb Luke – 23:08.2

95. Andrew Dupre – 23:15.8

102. Dominic Levay – 23:32.9