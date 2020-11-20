Covid causes prep football schedule changes again; no games for Ellender, Central Lafourche, Terrebonne

Cases of Covid-19 among high school students has caused the schedule to be affected once again.

The Ellender at South Terrebonne football game set for this week has been canceled according to Patriots head coach Jesse Turner. Several Patriots players were exposed last week during their game with Dutchtown.

South Terrebonne will now play New Iberia in New Iberia at 7 p.m. Friday.

Terrebonne High School was perviously scheduled to play Central Lafourche this week. Central Lafourche canceled their game due to an outbreak. Terrebonne has been unable to find another opponent for this week, and will now take a Bye week for week 8.

Terrebonne’s game last week against East St. John was canceled at the last minute due to Covid concerns at the rival school.