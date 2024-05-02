Driving to success: Cooper Adams represents the parish at state golf tournament

In Houma, a young talent is making waves on the golf course. Cooper Adams, a dedicated student-athlete from Houma Christian School, has emerged as a standout player. He was the only student from Terrebonne Parish to qualify for the state golf tournament, representing his school and parish in Carencro on Tuesday, April 30. Following a rainout on Monday, the athletes were forced to play 36 holes on Tuesday.

Adams, currently competing in Division 3 Region 2, represents Houma Christian School under the mentorship of Chuck Battaglia, the school’s Athletic Director and Golf Coach. Under Battaglia’s guidance, the golf program has flourished since its inception in 2007, with Battaglia marking his third year as coach.

While his team practices rigorously four days a week, Adams goes above and beyond, dedicating himself to practice sessions five days a week during the school year and every single day throughout the summer. This commitment has not gone unnoticed by Battaglia, “This is a tremendous accomplishment for Cooper. To have had the opportunity as an 8th grader to experience state is incredible. Last year he competed at regionals, and this year he qualified for state! This shows the amount of work he put in during the off season.”

In a recent breakthrough, Adams tied the school record with an impressive 18-hole score of 75, which had been set a few weeks prior by senior Ethan Keating. “This was one of the most successful years in our program history from an individual and team standpoint. They had the best rounds and lowest team scores. I’m looking forward to building on our success next year,” said Battaglia.

Adams’ journey into golf began around the age of 4-5, but it was at the age of 10 that his passion truly ignited. By 13, he was already competing in high school golf at Houma Christian School, showcasing early signs of his talent. Alongside his high school endeavors, Adams has honed his skills through participation in junior golf tours such as The Kelly Gibson Junior Golf Tour and the Junior PGA League.

Behind Adams’ remarkable achievements stands his dedicated swing coach, Devin Thomas, GM/Pro at Ellendale Country Club, whose guidance has played a pivotal role in shaping Adams’ success over the past 2-3 years. Adams’ pursuit of excellence is evident in his personal goals, which include surpassing his own personal 18-hole record of 70, securing a spot in the state tournament as a freshman, and clinching the state championship.

Beyond high school golf, Adams has aspirations of playing collegiate golf and ultimately pursuing a professional career on the PGA Tour. When asked what motivates him, Adams responded, “I want that green jacket!”