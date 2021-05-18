Duplantis appointed as new VCHS head softball coach

Vandebilt Catholic is pleased to announce the appointment of its new head softball coach. Mr. Jeremy Duplantis has been chosen to lead the Vandebilt Catholic softball program for the 2021-2022 school year.

Duplantis currently serves the school as a science teacher and assistant softball and football coach. He has nearly 15 years of teaching and coaching experience. After graduating from Nicholls State University in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science, he began his teaching career at H.L. Bourgeois High School, where he taught special education and helped students with math skills. He was also an assistant football and baseball coach. In 2011, he earned his certification in Special Education (mild/moderate K-12) and Health and P.E. (K-12) from Nicholls State University. He taught at Lockport Middle School from 2013-2015, before returning to H.L. Bourgeois, where along with teaching math and P.E., he was also named the head softball coach. He served in that role for 5 years before joining the staff at VCHS for the 20-21 school year.

Duplantis stated, “I would like to thank everyone involved in giving me the opportunity to lead this great softball program. God has brought me to this amazing school, and I am blessed to be able to guide this team in reaching our goals.”

Ginny Medina-Hamilton, VCHS Principal shared, “Coach Duplantis’ hard work and experience have been an asset to the program, and it will continue to flourish under his leadership as head coach. His energy, expertise, and passion for the game are evident in all that he does.”

Kayla Vicknair, VCHS 21-22 Athletic Director added, “We are excited to have Coach Duplantis as the head softball coach. His commitment to our student-athletes is evident through his daily work, and he is truly invested in the success of the program.”

We would like to thank Coach Ricky Johnson for his two years as head coach with the softball team and his long-time assistant coaching role. We appreciate all his dedication and support of Vandebilt Catholic throughout the years and wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter.

Vandebilt Catholic High School congratulates Jeremy Duplantis for his new role at Vandebilt Catholic and his commitment to Catholic education and dedication to student-athletes.

(photo by Romaguera Photography)