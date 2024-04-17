Dwight John Landry

April 17, 2024
April 17, 2024
April 17, 2024
April 17, 2024

Dwight John Landry, 72, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024 at 6:30pm. Dwight was a native and a resident of Houma, LA.


 

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, April 18, 2024 from 9:00am until 10:00am. A graveside service will follow on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma, LA with graveside services starting at 10:30am.

 

Dwight is survived by his loving family; his mother, Leona Duplantis Landry; his daughter, Jade Landry, Johnny Lee Dart; son, Julian Landry; brothers, Elton Landry Jr and wife Joanne; sister, Phyllis Witt and husband Kris; and grandchildren, Zane Hollahan and many loving grandchildren.

 

Dwight preceded in passing by his wife, Cheryl Truitt Landry; father, Elton Landry Sr.; brother, Kenneth Landry.


 

Dwight liked to work on his truck. He enjoyed crafting and painting with his enamels.

 

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dwight Landry.

 

