E. D. White boys and girls, Vandebilt girls win cross country state titles

The E. D. White Catholic boys and girls and Vandebilt Catholic girls cross country teams are bringing home state championship trophies, winning their respective division races at the 2020 Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s (LHSAA) Cross Country Championships at Northwestern State University on Tuesday.

The Lady Cardinals placed first in their 3A competition with 38 total points, defeating the runner-up, Academy of the Sacred Heart (New Orleans), by 36 points. An impressive outing, all of E. D. White’s runners finished in the top 15.

Abbey Ratcliff led the way for E. D. White with a time of 19:23.0, allowing her to secure the third-place finish in the race, in which 121 runners competed. Rylee Methvin came in fourth with a time of 19:34.2. Olivia DeGravelle finished eighth with a time of 20:03.7. Elizabeth Rodrigue took the 11th spot with a time of 20:29.1. Sydney Siegel crossed the finish line 12th with a time of 20:42.2, and Emmie Ritchie secured the 15th spot with a time of 20:53.3.

In a championship sweep for E. D. White, the boys team came out on top as well.

Braedon Methvin placed second overall (15:29.6), leading the way for the Cardinals. Reece Shelby came in eighth (16:32.2), and Owen Tauzin crossed 10th (16:48.1). Layne Cortez (17:27.2) and Joachim Lafaso (17:32.7) finished 16th and 17th, respectively. Jack Miller came in 19th with a time of 17:41.3 and Max Bourgeois followed behind him with a time of 17:41.7, securing a top 20 finish for all of E. D. White’s male runners.

The Cardinals finished with 53 total points, a 39-point advantage over runner-up University Lab.

The Lady Terriers also showed up big time, with three of their athletes placing in the top 5 in the 4A meet.

Ella Chesnut came in first overall (out of 92 participants) with a time of 18:51.4. Brynn Kelso finished fourth with a time of 19:24.8, and she was followed by Caroline Lindsay, who had a time of 19:44.9. Logan Hamilton placed sixth with a time of 19:53.5, and Gracean Schexnayder came in 19th with a time of 20:51.8. Madison Richoux (21:16.7) and Mary Naquin (23:20.4) rounded out the race for Vandebilt, coming in 22nd and 47th, respectively.

Vandebilt had a total score of 35 points, 22 fewer than second-place St. Michael the Archangel.

The Vandebilt boys team placed fourth at the meet. Thomas Thompson finished eighth overall.

