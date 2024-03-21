E.D. White Boy’s Bowling to head to State Tournament for first time since 2018

Nicholls sword logo
Nicholls Police Department investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian
March 21, 2024
E.D. White Boy's Bowling Team

The E.D White Catholic High School Boy’s Bowling Team will be returning to states for the first time since 2018, after finishing an incredible 10-2 season.


 

“We are really excited to be heading to states– we have an incredible group of young men and they really came together,” said Head Coach Dean Martin. “We didn’t expect to get this much better this fast, but I’m proud of all the work the boys did to get there. Everyone is so excited about this next step.”

 

The Cardinals will continue onto the playoffs on March 25, 2024, where they will face off in Baton Rouge against Belaire High School.

Isabelle Pinto
Isabelle Pinto

