The E. D. White Boys Cross Country team has placed sixth at the Division III State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches.

Congratulations to these individuals for placing:

9. Owen Tauzin – 16:48

21. John Schouest – 17:21.5

42. Joachim Lafaso – 18:07.0

43. Max Bourgeois – 18:08.8

44. Michael Pere – 18:10.4

45. Tillman Robichaux – 18:13.9

52. Jake Agosta – 18:27.9