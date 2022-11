In a thrilling game in front of their hometown crowd in Thibodaux, the E.D. White Cardinals defeated the John F. Kennedy Cougars, 42-20, in the Quarterfinal bracket of the LHSAA Football Championship, Division II (Select).

E.D. White will take on St. Thomas Moore next week in the Semifinals. This is the team’s third consecutive year to play in the semifinals.

Congratulations, Cardinals!