E.D. White Cardinals lost in the semifinals to St. Thomas More with a final score of 38-7.

St. Thomas More and Lafayette Christian will meet for the Division II Select title on December 9, 2022 at noon.

Here is the full schedule for the Ochsner LHSAA Prep Classic:

Thursday, December 8

3:30 p.m. – Division IV Non-Select – Oak Grove vs. Homer

7:00 p.m. – Division IV Select – Ouachita Christian vs. Vermilion Catholic

Friday, December 9

Noon – Division II Select – Lafayette Christian vs. St. Thomas More

3:30 p.m. – Division III Select – Dunham vs. St. Charles Catholic

7:00 p.m. – Division I Non-Select – Destrehan vs. Ruston

Saturday, December 10

Noon – Division II Non-Select – Lutcher vs. North DeSoto

3:30 p.m. – Division III Non-Select – Union Parish vs. Many

7:00 p.m. – Division I Select – Brother Martin vs. John Curtis Christian