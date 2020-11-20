E.D. White swim teams win State Championships, set new records; Vandebilt secures win and Top 10 finishes

It was an outstanding day for local athletes at the 2020 LHSAA High School State Swimming Championships on Thursday in Shreveport.

The E.D. White Catholic boys and girls teams both obtained Division III State Titles.

The boys team got the win while also setting new records.

The Cardinals broke the Boys Division III 400-yard freestyle relay record with a time of 3:10.34 Person swimming and the Division III 200-yard medley relay record with a time of 1:36.00.

Jacques Rathle broke the LHSAA and Boys Division III 100-yard breaststroke record with a time of 54.40 and the Boys Division III and LHSAA 200-IM record with a time of 1:46.45.

Collin Klingman broke the Boys Division III 500-yard freestyle record with a time of 4:34.14.

E.D. White swept the Cross Country State Championships earlier this week, too.

Vandebilt Catholic had an impressive outing as well.

Senior Emma Danos secured a championship win in the 50 free.

Other top 10 finishers for the Lady Terriers include Marcelle Bourgeois, Caroline Lindsay, Claire Ramirez, and Madison Richoux.

The boys top 10 finishers were Hamilton Barnes, Julian Bourgeois, Logan Carmouche, Kaden Howard, and Stephen Ragas.

More details to follow.

Photos courtesy of LHSAA and Vandebilt social media.