E.D. White’s Head Football Coach celebrates his 100th win with the Cardinals

Congratulations to E.D. White Catholic High School’s Head Football Coach, Kyle Lasseigne, on a remarkable milestone– his 100th win with the Cardinals!

“Coach Lasseigne’s dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment to our team have brought us numerous victories and countless memories,” read at official post from E.D. White Catholic High School. “This achievement is a testament to his outstanding coaching skills and the hard work of our incredible players.”

Kyle Lasseigne has 26 years of coaching experience, and has been Head Coach at E.D. White for 21 years. “100 wins is a testament to the strength of our school, from the coaching staff, to the administration, to the players,” said Coach Lasseigne. “Stability is the only way to sustain programs and we fortunately have had that here. Of course we have also had many great dedicated athletes who have contributed their careers to us as well.”

In addition to the entire coaching staff, Coach Lasseigne would like to specifically thank Chris Bergeron and Don Torres. “Chris has been a part of this staff for all 100 wins as defensive coordinator. To say I rely on Chris is an understatement. In fact, this job would be overwhelming without him. He takes a tremendous load off my shoulders with his dedication, knowledge, passion, and trustworthiness,” said Coach Lasseigne. “Further, Coach Torres gave me my first opportunity to coach at Assumption High School when much confusion existed in my life. He trusted me and walked with me through many struggles. He taught me football, but more importantly, taught me to be a father and loyal friend. He is the most genuine person I’ve ever known. I’m proud to say that my coaching style resembles his brand.”

Congratulations to Coach Lasseigne for this amazing milestone achievement, and here’s to many more to come!