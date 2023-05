We’re going to the ‘ship, y’all!

Despite rain delays, both of our local teams won their games late last night in Sulphur. E.D. White beat St. Thomas More, 2-1. Vandebilt beat No. 1 St. Louis, 7-3.

Vandebilt and E.D. White will face one another for the title in Division II Select on Saturday at 2pm in Sulphur.