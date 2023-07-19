Elizabeth Benoit named Louisiana State Champion in 50m Fly

Congratulations to Elizabeth “LaLa” Benoit, who was recently named USA Swimming’s Louisiana State Champion in the 50 meter Fly! The senior, who competed at the 2023 Louisiana LC USA State Championship held in Shreveport on July 15, 2023 as a member of the Thibodaux Regional Swim Team, finished with an individual time of 29:52.

“Elizabeth was one of the top swimmers in the country when she was younger, but her accomplishments now are even more impressive when you look at what she overcome,” said Thibodaux Regional Swim Team’s head coach Robert Fletcher. “COVID-19 shut down all the facilities in this area for while– and just when things were ready to get started back up again, bam– Hurricane Ida hits. When you think about all those unfortunate obstacles that stood on Elizabeth’s way, and the time she lost training and competing, it makes her achievements even more special. She persevered through all of it.”

Benoit was named All-American during her Junior year season, and is Thibodaux Regional Swim Team’s first State Champion in the 50 meter Fly. Benoit is also currently being recruited by several highly sought after schools, including Louisiana State University, University of South Carolina, and has already received an offer from University of Houston– with more offers rolling in. “She is really on track to become one of the top swimmers in the country,” explained Coach Fletcher.

Congratulations to Elizabeth Benoit for these great accomplishments!