Ellender Memorial Baseball team to host first home game since Hurricane Ida

On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the Ellender Memorial High School Baseball Team will return for their first game on their home field since Hurricane Ida in August 2021. The Patriots will face off against Franklin High School.

“Our field took a lot of damage– the backstop netting was ripped down completely, coach’s office and storage area was turned over, the batting cage area was left mangled and destroyed, and the first base dugout had been toppled over by the wind,” explained Head Baseball Coach Jamie Delahoussaye. “Since the storm did so much damage to our home facilities and the campus we weren’t allowed on the premises to maintenance on it. Our whole world as a program and community was flipped upside down.”

Delahoussaye detailed the extreme circumstances families and students faced during that time, and the toll it took on the team. “Many families were forced to live trailers, campers and many other uncomfortable situations. Some of our athletes and students still live this reality to this day. Our program needed to find a way to push on through the aftermath and provide an opportunity of relief through sports,” said Delahoussaye. “We would like to thank Terrebonne High School and their baseball program for working with us to allow us to play at their field during that trying time. With so much adversity laid in front of them between the storm, home life, school, and sports, we were still able to make playoffs. We relied on Terrebonne High School as a helping hand for home games for the 2023 season as well.”

Needless to say, the Ellender Memorial baseball players are very excited to return to their home field for their first official home game. “The players, parents, and Ellender Patriot community are so excited about playing back on campus for the 2024 baseball season. A lot hard work went into this offseason to get everything ready to play and we are excited to play at home,” continued Delahoussaye. “I feel it is so important for these players to be back at our field and playing games again. For my seniors and juniors, it is the first time they will ever play at Ellender’s Home field because we lost our season in 2020 due to COVID-19. It will truly be a sight to see, when we host our 1st home game February 20th, 2024 vs Franklin and get to see our players take in a true home field atmosphere.”

Be sure to come out and support the patriots as they take their home field for the first time in years!