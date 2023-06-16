EMHS Varsity Cheer Team wins multiple team and individual awards at recent competition

Local Vacation Bible School transports kids to Biblical times
June 16, 2023
Mosquito Samples Test Positive for West Nile in Thibodaux
June 16, 2023

Congratulations to the Ellender Memorial High School Varsity Cheerleaders, who came home decorated from their Camp Show-Off/Competition on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.


The local cheerleaders received the following accolades for their preformance:

  • 2nd Place in Gameday Routine
  • Blue Ribbon on Final Evaluation
  • Jump-Off Finalist
  • Dance-Off Finalist
  • 4 All-American Cheerleaders
  • Spirit Stick Award

Congratulations to the Ellender Memorial High School Varsity Cheerleading team, and the individually recognized cheerleaders, for all their hard work paying off! For more information, pictures, and videos from the event, please visit the Ellender Memorial High School Varsity Cheerleading Facebook.

Isabelle Gareis
Isabelle Gareis

Related posts

June 16, 2023

The Warriors 7/8 Baseball Team wins Terrebonne Parish Recreation Championship

Read more