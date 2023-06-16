EMHS Varsity Cheer Team wins multiple team and individual awards at recent competition

Congratulations to the Ellender Memorial High School Varsity Cheerleaders, who came home decorated from their Camp Show-Off/Competition on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The local cheerleaders received the following accolades for their preformance:

2nd Place in Gameday Routine

Blue Ribbon on Final Evaluation

Jump-Off Finalist

Dance-Off Finalist

4 All-American Cheerleaders

Spirit Stick Award

Congratulations to the Ellender Memorial High School Varsity Cheerleading team, and the individually recognized cheerleaders, for all their hard work paying off! For more information, pictures, and videos from the event, please visit the Ellender Memorial High School Varsity Cheerleading Facebook.