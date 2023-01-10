Emma Bourg signs letter of intent for University of New Orleans

On Tuesday, January 10 at 10:15 a.m., Houma Christian School senior Emma Bourg signed a letter of intent to run track and field/cross country for the University of New Orleans.

“Emma is an exceptional athlete with an outstanding character on and off the track,” said Coach Wendy Delgado proudly.

Emma began her running career in fourth grade and has not stopped since. In her five years at Houma Christian, she has won numerous accolades at regional and state levels, including Team MVP two years in a row. These athletic accomplishments are made more impressive by her consistent academic GPA of 4.0.

Coach Delgado went on to surprise Emma and the audience with the news that Emma is also a finalist for the Gatorade Player of the Year Award for Louisiana. “This prestigious award is used to recognize one exceptional high school athlete from each of the 50 states,” explained Coach Delgado. “This is a huge and exciting honor for Emma.”

Emma was joined by her mother, father, and sister as she signed her letter of intent for UNO, and was surrounded by her supportive teammates and coaches following the ceremony.






