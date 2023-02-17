Evergreen Junior High School basketball team wins parish championship

The Evergreen Junior High School boys basketball team secured the title of Terrebonne Parish Champions this past Saturday, January 11, 2023. “It was a really great year,” said head coach Jordan Steib. “It was definitely a challenge at times, but we really created a family atmosphere on our team this year. Everyone on the team worked very hard to get here.” This is Coach Steib’s first year as head coach of the basketball team, with the team finishing the season with an impressive record of 23-3 alongside the Parish Championship title.

Coach Steib talked about how only two of the students on the team were returning players from last season, and the rest were new to Evergreen’s basketball team. “We called ourselves the redeemed team,” Coach Steib chuckled. “The team had lost the Parish Champion title in the championship game last year, so we made it our goal to win this year– and we achieved it. It was really great.”

Evergreen Junior High School’s 2022-2023 basketball season is now wrapped up with their Parish Championship title, but they will begin playing again towards the end of 2023 under Coach Steib. Congratulations to them for their hard work!





