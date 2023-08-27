Fans unite for the Ole Miss LSU Blood Drive Challenge

Terrebonne General Health System invites you to huddle up and head over to the Terrebonne General Blood Donor Center! The 17th annual Ron Brooks Ole Miss LSU Blood Drive Challenge is underway and will take place through September 29, 2023. Whether you’re a defender of the purple and gold, or a mighty rebel, Terrebonne General invites you to show your school spirit by rolling up your sleeves to help save lives.

Over the past 17 years, the Ron Brooks Blood Drive Challenge has brought over 10,000 donated pints to Terrebonne General’s Blood Donor Center. This year’s overall goal is 900 pints. Donors will receive a t-shirt and be entered for a prize drawing including two $500 gift cards, and autographed football, and a pair BEATS by Dre.

Ron Brooks, an avid Ole Miss fan, founded the drive as a challenge to bring awareness to the importance of blood donation and increase the number of blood donors. Call the Terrebonne General Health System Blood Donor Center to schedule an appointment at (985) 873-4025.