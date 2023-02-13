Five local soccer teams head to the LHSAA Quarterfinals this week

Here are the final scores from Regional Play, and an updated bracket schedule for Quarterfinal games that begin today.

GIRLS

Division II:

Terrebonne 2, Ouachita Parish 1 –> Terrebonne will face Lakeshore on 2/14 at Lakeshore, 5:30 pm.

Division III:

E.D. White 5, The Willow School 0 –> EDW will face St. Louis Catholic on 2/13 at Cowgirl Field, 5 pm.

Vandebilt Catholic 8, Grant 0 –> VCH will face Parkview Baptist on 2/13 at Parkview, 7 pm.

Division IV:

Covenant Christian 0, Metairie Park Country Day 3

Houma Christian 0, Pope John Paul II 7

BOYS

Division I:

Central Lafourche 1, Sulphur 14

Division III:

Vandebilt Catholic 5, Parkview Baptist 0 –> VCH will take on University Lab on 2/13 at University Lab, 6:30 pm.

E.D. White 7, Archbishop Hannan 1 –> EDW will take on The Willow School on 2/13 at The Willow School, 5 pm.

Division IV:

Covenant Christian 1, Episcopal 5