Five local soccer teams head to the LHSAA Quarterfinals this week

Man arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder after brutally beating victim
February 13, 2023
Detectives Seek to Identify Man Who Used Counterfeit Bills
February 13, 2023

Soccer into goal success concept

Here are the final scores from Regional Play, and an updated bracket schedule for Quarterfinal games that begin today.

 

GIRLS

Division II:


Terrebonne 2, Ouachita Parish 1 –> Terrebonne will face Lakeshore on 2/14 at Lakeshore, 5:30 pm. 

 

Division III:

E.D. White 5, The Willow School 0 –> EDW will face St. Louis Catholic on 2/13 at Cowgirl Field, 5 pm.


Vandebilt Catholic 8, Grant 0 –> VCH will face Parkview Baptist on 2/13 at Parkview, 7 pm. 

 

Division IV: 

Covenant Christian 0, Metairie Park Country Day 3


Houma Christian 0, Pope John Paul II 7

 

BOYS

Division I: 

Central Lafourche 1, Sulphur 14


 

Division III: 

Vandebilt Catholic 5, Parkview Baptist 0 –> VCH will take on University Lab on 2/13 at University Lab, 6:30 pm.

E.D. White 7, Archbishop Hannan 1 –> EDW will take on The Willow School on 2/13 at The Willow School, 5 pm. 


 

Division IV: 

Covenant Christian 1, Episcopal 5

 

 

 

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

Basketball ball on a wooden floor as a sports and fitness symbol

February 13, 2023

LHSAA releases Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets

Read more