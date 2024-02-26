Four local teams move on in the boys high school basketball playoffs

February 26, 2024
February 26, 2024
February 26, 2024
February 26, 2024

Basketball ball on a wooden floor as a sports and fitness symbol

Here’s how the first round played out in the LHSAA boys high school basketball playoffs:

 

 

Division I Non-Select


#9 H.L. Bourgeois defeated #24 Central Lafourche 67 – 64.
H. L. Bourgeois goes on to play #8 Ruston on Tues. Feb 27 at 6pm.

#20 Terrebonne defeated #13 St. Amant 59 – 50.
Terrebonne goes on to play #4 Denham Springs on Tues. Feb 27 at 7pm.

 

Division II Non-Select


#27 A.J. Ellender lost to #6 Bossier City with a final score of 62-36. 

 

Division II Select

With a Bye in the first round, #5 Vandebilt Catholic will now face #12 St. Michael the Archangel. 


 

#23 E.D. White defeated #10 Evangel Christian 47 – 44.
E.D. White goes on to play #7 Lord Beaconsfield Landry on Tues. Feb 27 at 6pm. 

 

Division III Select

#17 Houma Christian lost to #16 Thomas Jefferson with a final score of 39-65.


 

Division IV Select

#12 Covenant Christian lost to #21 Highland Baptist with a final score of 45-52. 

Mary Ditch
