Four local teams move on in the boys high school basketball playoffs

Here’s how the first round played out in the LHSAA boys high school basketball playoffs:

Division I Non-Select

#9 H.L. Bourgeois defeated #24 Central Lafourche 67 – 64.

H. L. Bourgeois goes on to play #8 Ruston on Tues. Feb 27 at 6pm.

#20 Terrebonne defeated #13 St. Amant 59 – 50.

Terrebonne goes on to play #4 Denham Springs on Tues. Feb 27 at 7pm.

Division II Non-Select

#27 A.J. Ellender lost to #6 Bossier City with a final score of 62-36.

Division II Select

With a Bye in the first round, #5 Vandebilt Catholic will now face #12 St. Michael the Archangel.

#23 E.D. White defeated #10 Evangel Christian 47 – 44.

E.D. White goes on to play #7 Lord Beaconsfield Landry on Tues. Feb 27 at 6pm.

Division III Select

#17 Houma Christian lost to #16 Thomas Jefferson with a final score of 39-65.

Division IV Select

#12 Covenant Christian lost to #21 Highland Baptist with a final score of 45-52.