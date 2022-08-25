Friday Night Lights: High school football schedules

It’s time once again for the Friday Night Lights to shine upon our high school students as they take to the gridiron to make history.
Here are the schedules for our local high schools:
August 26 at South Terrebonne (Jamboree)
Sept. 2 vs. John Curtis Christian
Sept. 9 vs. Vandebilt
Sept. 16 at South Lafourche
Sept. 23 vs. Franklin
Sept. 30 vs. Terrebonne
Oct. 7 at. Destrehan
Oct. 14 at East St. John
Oct. 21 vs. Thibodaux (Homecoming)
Oct. 28 vs. Hahnville
Nov. 4 at. H.L. Bourgeois
Sept. 2 vs. Thrive Academy
Sept. 9 at Houma Christian
Sept. 16 vs. Morgan City
Sept. 23 at Central Catholic
Sept. 30 vs. Hanson Memorial
Oct. 6 at Vermilion Catholic
Oct. 14 vs. Highland Baptist
Oct. 21 vs. Ascension Catholic
Oct. 28 at Jeanerette
Nov. 4 vs. Centerville (Homecoming)
August 26 at Terrebonne (Jamboree)
Sept. 2 at Vandebilt Catholic
Sept. 9 vs. Archbishop Hannan
Sept. 16 at Assumption
Sept. 23 at Woodlawn – B.R.
Sept. 30 vs. Thibodaux
Oct. 7 at Patterson (District 8-3A Contest)
Oct. 14 vs. Donaldsonville (Homecoming) (District 8-3A Contest)
Oct. 21 at Berwick (District 8-3A Contest)
Oct. 28 at Sam Houston
Nov. 4 vs. St. James (Senior Night)
August 26 Thibodaux High (Jamboree)
Sept. 2 vs. Helen Cox (Opening Night)
Sept. 9 at Metairie Park Country Day
Sept. 15 vs. H.L. Bourgeois (Future Pats Night)
Sept. 23 at Morgan City
Sept. 30 vs. South Terrebonne
Oct. 7 at Terrebonne (Intracoastal Classic)
Oct. 14 vs. Assumption (Homecoming)
Oct. 21 vs. Vandebilt Catholic (Little Patriots Night)
Oct. 28 at South Lafourche (District game)
Nov. 4/2022 at Lutcher (District game)
**Home games will be played at South Terrebonne High Stadium
Sept. 1 vs. Lafayette
Sept. 8 at West Jefferson
Sept. 15 at A.J. Ellender
Sept. 23 at Terrebonne
Sept. 30 vs. Destrehan
Oct. 7 at East St. John
Oct. 14 at Thibodaux
Oct. 21 vs. Hahnville
Oct. 28 vs. South Terrebonne
Nov. 4 vs. Central Lafourche (Sr. Night)
August 26 Ascension Christian (Jamboree)
Sept. 2 vs. Highland Baptist
Sept. 9 vs. Covenant Christian
Sept. 16 at Ascension Christian
Sept. 23 at Riverside Academy
Sept. 30 vs. St. John
Oct. 7 vs. South Plaquemines (District game)
Oct. 14 Rosenwald Collegiate Academy (District game)
Oct. 22 at Jefferson Rise Charter (District game)
Oct. 29 at Thomas Jefferson (District game)
Nov. 4 at Fisher (District game)
August 26 vs. H.L. Bourgeois (Jamboree)
Sept. 2 vs. St. Edmund
Sept. 9 at Thibodaux
Sept. 16 vs. Central Lafourche
Sept. 23 at South Terrebonne
Sept. 30 vs Lutcher
Oct. 7 at Assumption
Oct. 14 vs. Morgan City (Homecoming)
Oct. 20 St. Louis Catholic at Sulphur High School
Oct. 28 vs. A.J. Ellender (Senior Night)
Nov. 4 at Vandebilt Catholic
August 26 Central Lafourche (Jamboree)
Sept. 2 at Terrebonne
Sept. 9 vs. McDonogh #35
Sept. 16 vs. Hammond(Homecoming and Senior Night)
Sept. 23 vs. South Lafourche
Sept. 30 at A.J. Ellender
Oct. 7 vs. Lutcher
Oct. 14 at Vandebilt Catholic
Oct. 21 at Morgan City
Oct. 28 at H.L. Bourgeois
Nov. 4 vs. Assumption
August 26 E.D. White at South Lafourche (Jamboree)
Sept. 2 vs. South Terrebonne
Sept. 8 at John F. Kennedy
Sept. 16 at Lakeshore
Sept. 23 vs. H.L.
Sept. 30 at Central Lafourche
Oct. 7 vs A.J. Ellender
Oct. 14 vs. Destrehan
Oct. 21 vs. East St. John
Oct. 28 at Thibodaux
Nov. 4 at Hahnville
August 26 Ellender (Jamboree)
Sept. 1 vs. Lutcher
Sept. 9 vs. South Lafourche
Sept. 16 at St. James
Sept. 23 vs East St. John
Sept. 30 at E.D. White
Oct. 7 at Hahnville
Oct. 14 vs. H.L. Bourgeois (Senior Night)
Oct. 21 at Central Lafourche
Oct. 28 vs. Terrebonne (Homecoming)
Nov. 4 at Destrehan
August 25 St. James (Jamboree)
Sept. 2 vs. E.D. White
Sept. 9 at Central Lafourche
Sept. 16 at Belle Chasse
Sept. 23 at Lutcher
Sept. 30 vs. St. Charles Catholic
Oct. 7 at Morgan City
Oct. 14 vs. South Terrebonne
Oct. 21 at A.J. Ellender
Oct. 28 vs. Assumption
Nov. 4 vs. South Lafourche