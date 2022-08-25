Friday Night Lights: High school football schedules

It’s time once again for the Friday Night Lights to shine upon our high school students as they take to the gridiron to make history.

Here are the schedules for our local high schools:

Central Lafourche

August 26 at South Terrebonne (Jamboree)

Sept. 2 vs. John Curtis Christian

Sept. 9 vs. Vandebilt

Sept. 16 at South Lafourche

Sept. 23 vs. Franklin

Sept. 30 vs. Terrebonne

Oct. 7 at. Destrehan

Oct. 14 at East St. John

Oct. 21 vs. Thibodaux (Homecoming)

Oct. 28 vs. Hahnville

Nov. 4 at. H.L. Bourgeois

Covenant Christian

Sept. 2 vs. Thrive Academy

Sept. 9 at Houma Christian

Sept. 16 vs. Morgan City

Sept. 23 at Central Catholic

Sept. 30 vs. Hanson Memorial

Oct. 6 at Vermilion Catholic

Oct. 14 vs. Highland Baptist

Oct. 21 vs. Ascension Catholic

Oct. 28 at Jeanerette

Nov. 4 vs. Centerville (Homecoming)

E.D. White

August 26 at Terrebonne (Jamboree)

Sept. 2 at Vandebilt Catholic

Sept. 9 vs. Archbishop Hannan

Sept. 16 at Assumption

Sept. 23 at Woodlawn – B.R.

Sept. 30 vs. Thibodaux

Oct. 7 at Patterson (District 8-3A Contest)

Oct. 14 vs. Donaldsonville (Homecoming) (District 8-3A Contest)

Oct. 21 at Berwick (District 8-3A Contest)

Oct. 28 at Sam Houston

Nov. 4 vs. St. James (Senior Night)

Ellender

August 26 Thibodaux High (Jamboree)

Sept. 2 vs. Helen Cox (Opening Night)

Sept. 9 at Metairie Park Country Day

Sept. 15 vs. H.L. Bourgeois (Future Pats Night)

Sept. 23 at Morgan City

Sept. 30 vs. South Terrebonne

Oct. 7 at Terrebonne (Intracoastal Classic)

Oct. 14 vs. Assumption (Homecoming)

Oct. 21 vs. Vandebilt Catholic (Little Patriots Night)

Oct. 28 at South Lafourche (District game)

Nov. 4/2022 at Lutcher (District game)

**Home games will be played at South Terrebonne High Stadium

H.L. Bourgeois

Sept. 1 vs. Lafayette

Sept. 8 at West Jefferson

Sept. 15 at A.J. Ellender

Sept. 23 at Terrebonne

Sept. 30 vs. Destrehan

Oct. 7 at East St. John

Oct. 14 at Thibodaux

Oct. 21 vs. Hahnville

Oct. 28 vs. South Terrebonne

Nov. 4 vs. Central Lafourche (Sr. Night)

Houma Christian

August 26 Ascension Christian (Jamboree)

Sept. 2 vs. Highland Baptist

Sept. 9 vs. Covenant Christian

Sept. 16 at Ascension Christian

Sept. 23 at Riverside Academy

Sept. 30 vs. St. John

Oct. 7 vs. South Plaquemines (District game)

Oct. 14 Rosenwald Collegiate Academy (District game)

Oct. 22 at Jefferson Rise Charter (District game)

Oct. 29 at Thomas Jefferson (District game)

Nov. 4 at Fisher (District game)

South Lafourche

August 26 vs. H.L. Bourgeois (Jamboree)

Sept. 2 vs. St. Edmund

Sept. 9 at Thibodaux

Sept. 16 vs. Central Lafourche

Sept. 23 at South Terrebonne

Sept. 30 vs Lutcher

Oct. 7 at Assumption

Oct. 14 vs. Morgan City (Homecoming)

Oct. 20 St. Louis Catholic at Sulphur High School

Oct. 28 vs. A.J. Ellender (Senior Night)

Nov. 4 at Vandebilt Catholic

South Terrebonne

August 26 Central Lafourche (Jamboree)

Sept. 2 at Terrebonne

Sept. 9 vs. McDonogh #35

Sept. 16 vs. Hammond(Homecoming and Senior Night)

Sept. 23 vs. South Lafourche

Sept. 30 at A.J. Ellender

Oct. 7 vs. Lutcher

Oct. 14 at Vandebilt Catholic

Oct. 21 at Morgan City

Oct. 28 at H.L. Bourgeois

Nov. 4 vs. Assumption

Terrebonne

August 26 E.D. White at South Lafourche (Jamboree)

Sept. 2 vs. South Terrebonne

Sept. 8 at John F. Kennedy

Sept. 16 at Lakeshore

Sept. 23 vs. H.L.

Sept. 30 at Central Lafourche

Oct. 7 vs A.J. Ellender

Oct. 14 vs. Destrehan

Oct. 21 vs. East St. John

Oct. 28 at Thibodaux

Nov. 4 at Hahnville

Thibodaux

August 26 Ellender (Jamboree)

Sept. 1 vs. Lutcher

Sept. 9 vs. South Lafourche

Sept. 16 at St. James

Sept. 23 vs East St. John

Sept. 30 at E.D. White

Oct. 7 at Hahnville

Oct. 14 vs. H.L. Bourgeois (Senior Night)

Oct. 21 at Central Lafourche

Oct. 28 vs. Terrebonne (Homecoming)

Nov. 4 at Destrehan

Vandebilt Catholic

August 25 St. James (Jamboree)

Sept. 2 vs. E.D. White

Sept. 9 at Central Lafourche

Sept. 16 at Belle Chasse

Sept. 23 at Lutcher

Sept. 30 vs. St. Charles Catholic

Oct. 7 at Morgan City

Oct. 14 vs. South Terrebonne

Oct. 21 at A.J. Ellender

Oct. 28 vs. Assumption

Nov. 4 vs. South Lafourche