“Friday Night Lights” on June 28 to highlight Annual Manning Passing Academy

The annual Friday Night Lights is set for June 28 next weekend at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium, highlighting the Manning Passing Academy on campus of Nicholls State University.

Hosted by the Manning Family – Archie and sons Cooper, Eli, and Peyton, this year’s Manning Passing Academy will take place from Thursday, June 27 – Sunday, June 30.

“For more than 50 years, the Manning family and the quarterback position have been practically synonymous with one another,” reads a statement from the Manning Passing Academy. “As such, their summer vacations always revolve around the annual Manning Passing Academy– a family-owned and managed football camp that embraces the basic fundamentals of football while catering to the offensive skill positions of RB, TE, WR, and of course QB.”

Friday Night Lights features the Riddell Air-It-Out Competition and the Nike Quarterback Challenge. Every year, top quarterbacks and wide receivers from both the college and professional ranks square off in an exhibition highlighting the skills being taught at one of the nation’s premier skills position football camps.

Pre-sale Tickets are still available for $12 and can be purchased HERE until June 27. All tickets will be $15.00 at the gate. No refunds or exchanges will be permitted. Ages 5 and under do not need a ticket to enter. In an event of weather, the session will be hosted on Saturday night or possibly Sunday morning.