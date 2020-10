Week 4 saw rain delays and late nights across the parish. Here are the final scores for week 4:

Central Lafourche 6, H.L. Bourgeois 34

Terrebonne 7, Destrehan 63

Thibodaux, 35, Hahnville 64

Ellender 61, Morgan City 0

South Terrebonne 22, Assumption 40

South Lafourche 17, Vandebilt Catholic 24

E.D. White 18, Donaldsonville 14

Covenant Christian 20, Highland Baptist 42

Houma Christian, Jeanerette (results not available)