Here are your scores for this week’s prep football games:

Terrebonne 7, Brother Martin 38

Vandebilt Catholic 42, South Terrebonne 22

E.D. White 24, Lutcher 21

Assumption 32, Ellender 28

Destrehan 33, Thibodaux 7

East St. John 54, Central Lafourche 0

Hahnville 42, H.L. Bourgeois 17

Catholic-New Iberia 69, Houma Christian 0

Central Catholic 41, Covenant Christian Academy 6

South Lafourche at Morgan City, canceled