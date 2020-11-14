Friday Night Lights Scoreboard: Week 7

Week 7 was hit hard by Covid scheduling changes. This week, South Lafourche didn’t play due to the school being closed to in-person learning. Vandebilt received a new opponent on Thursday after Assumption canceled their final two games due to a breakout in the school’s locker room. Terrebonne also canceled their game shortly before kickoff on Friday after East St. John couldn’t play because of Covid issues.

Here are this week’s scores:

Thibodaux 36, H.L. Bourgeois 35, 2OT

South Terrebonne 73, Morgan City 8 (High score sets new school record!)

Vandebilt Catholic 20, Covington 6

Dutchtown 56, Ellender 14

Destrehan 42, Central Lafourche 0

E.D. White 35, Berwick 0

Franklin 34, Houma Christian School 0

Vermilion Catholic 64, Covenant Christian 7