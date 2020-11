It was a light week of games for our bayou prep schools as several games were canceled amid Covid-19 concerns. Ellender, Central Lafourche, Terrebonne and Vandebilt sat out this week.

Here are this week’s scores:

Thibodaux 33, South Lafourche 6

South Terrebonne 21, New Iberia 55

E.D. White 0, St. James 31

Covenant Christian 19, Central Private 43

Houma Christian 13, Delcambre 54

Saturday:

H.L. Bourgeois at Archbishop Shaw, 7 pm