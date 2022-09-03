Friday Night Lights: Week 1 scores

Week 1 brought lots of excitement as our students returned to the gridiron, reenergized for the new season! While rain was a challenge from some, it was a great start to the season!
Here are week 1 scores:
Central Lafourche 0, John Curtis Christian 43
H.L. Bourgeois 7, Lafayette 56
Thibodaux 35, Lutcher 62
Houma Christian 14, Highland Baptist 20
Ellender, Helen Cox
South Lafourche, St. Edmund
Terrebonne, South Terrebonne
Covenant Christian, Thrive Academy
Vandebilt, E.D. White (postponed to Saturday)