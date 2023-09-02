Friday Night Lights: Week 1

Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex Receives Innovation AwardSeptember 2, 2023
Week 1 brought lots of excitement as our students returned to the gridiron, reenergized for the new season!
Let’s take a look at the week 1 scores:
Central Lafourche 0, John Curtis Christian 51
H.L. Bourgeois 8, Lafayette 49
Terrebonne 42, South Terrebonne 7
Thibodaux 0, Lutcher 23
Ellender 7, Patrick Taylor – Science/Tech. 35
South Lafourche 26, St. Edmund 14
Vandebilt 14, E.D. White 52
Houma Christian 42, Highland Baptist 7
Covenant Christian 50, Thrive Academy 0