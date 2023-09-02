Friday Night Lights: Week 1

Week 1 brought lots of excitement as our students returned to the gridiron, reenergized for the new season!

Let’s take a look at the week 1 scores:

Central Lafourche 0, John Curtis Christian 51

H.L. Bourgeois 8, Lafayette 49

Terrebonne 42, South Terrebonne 7

Thibodaux 0, Lutcher 23

Ellender 7, Patrick Taylor – Science/Tech. 35

South Lafourche 26, St. Edmund 14

Vandebilt 14, E.D. White 52

Houma Christian 42, Highland Baptist 7

Covenant Christian 50, Thrive Academy 0