Friday Night Lights: Week 1

September 2, 2023

Week 1 brought lots of excitement as our students returned to the gridiron, reenergized for the new season!

 

Let’s take a look at the week 1 scores:

 

Central Lafourche 0, John Curtis Christian 51


H.L. Bourgeois 8, Lafayette 49

Terrebonne 42, South Terrebonne 7

Thibodaux 0, Lutcher 23


Ellender 7, Patrick Taylor – Science/Tech. 35

South Lafourche 26, St. Edmund 14

Vandebilt 14, E.D. White 52


Houma Christian 42, Highland Baptist 7

Covenant Christian 50, Thrive Academy 0

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mary Ditch
