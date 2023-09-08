Friday Night Lights: Week 2

September 8, 2023

Severe weather disrupted two area games on Thursday, but Friday night games went down without a hitch.

Check out the high school scores from around the area:

 

Covenant Christian 27, Houma Christian 20

Central Lafourche 7, Vandebilt Catholic 41

 

Terrebonne 7, John F Kennedy 20
Thibodaux 31, South Lafourche 21
ED White  52, Archbishop Hannan 21
South Terrebonne 14, McDonogh #35 32
HL Bourgeois 28, West Jefferson 20
Ellender, Country Day: the game for Ellender vs. Country Day will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9th at South Terrebonne High School’s stadium.
