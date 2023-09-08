Friday Night Lights: Week 2

Severe weather disrupted two area games on Thursday, but Friday night games went down without a hitch.

Check out the high school scores from around the area:

Covenant Christian 27, Houma Christian 20

Central Lafourche 7, Vandebilt Catholic 41

Terrebonne 7, John F Kennedy 20

Thibodaux 31, South Lafourche 21

ED White 52, Archbishop Hannan 21

South Terrebonne 14, McDonogh #35 32

HL Bourgeois 28, West Jefferson 20

Ellender, Country Day: the game for Ellender vs. Country Day will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9th at South Terrebonne High School’s stadium.