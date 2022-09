It was a beautiful evening for some football! Let’s take a look at the final scores from across Terrebonne and Lafourche.

Ellender 14, H.L. Bourgeois 26

Assumption 6, E.D. White 51

Belle Chasse 42, Vandebilt 31

Lakeshore 39, Terrebonne 26

Morgan City 29 , Covenant Christian 28

South Lafourche 19, Central Lafourche 26

South Terrebonne 35 , Hammond 38

Houma Christian 27, Ascension Christian 17

Thibodaux 25, St. James 49