Friday Night Lights: Week 6

October 7, 2023

Here are the final high school football scores from around our area:

Central Lafourche 0, Destrehan 51

H.L. Bourgeois 0, East St. John 31


Thibodaux, Hahnville – Suspended (Hahnville led 20-12 in 3rd quarter)

Terrebonne 56, Ellender 10

South Lafourche 41, Assumption 48


South Terrebonne 10, Lutcher 49

Vandebilt Catholic 56, Morgan City 7

E.D. White 49, Patterson 0


Houma Christian 7, South Plaquemines 26

Covenant Christian 0, Vermillion Catholic 33

 

Mary Ditch
