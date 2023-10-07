Friday Night Lights: Week 6

Here are the final high school football scores from around our area:

Central Lafourche 0, Destrehan 51

H.L. Bourgeois 0, East St. John 31

Thibodaux, Hahnville – Suspended (Hahnville led 20-12 in 3rd quarter)

Terrebonne 56, Ellender 10

South Lafourche 41, Assumption 48

South Terrebonne 10, Lutcher 49

Vandebilt Catholic 56, Morgan City 7

E.D. White 49, Patterson 0

Houma Christian 7, South Plaquemines 26

Covenant Christian 0, Vermillion Catholic 33