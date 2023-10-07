Friday Night Lights: Week 6

Two suspects arrested in connection with Sam’s Club shootingOctober 7, 2023
Here are the final high school football scores from around our area:
Central Lafourche 0, Destrehan 51
H.L. Bourgeois 0, East St. John 31
Thibodaux, Hahnville – Suspended (Hahnville led 20-12 in 3rd quarter)
Terrebonne 56, Ellender 10
South Lafourche 41, Assumption 48
South Terrebonne 10, Lutcher 49
Vandebilt Catholic 56, Morgan City 7
E.D. White 49, Patterson 0
Houma Christian 7, South Plaquemines 26
Covenant Christian 0, Vermillion Catholic 33