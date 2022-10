It’s week 6 in high school football and spirits are high!

Check out this week’s scores from around the area:

Central Lafourche 0, Destrehan 49

H.L. Bourgeois 7, East St. John 59

Thibodaux 20, Hahnville 49

Terrebonne 29, Ellender 39

South Lafourche 20, Assumption 64

South Terrebonne 7, Lutcher 42

Vandebilt 48, Morgan City 16

E.D. White 56, Patterson 10

Houma Christian 35, South Plaquemines 37

Covenant Christian 6, Vermillion Catholic 57