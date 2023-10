Here are the high school football scores from around our area:

Terrebonne 7, Destrehan 38

South Terrebonne 14, Vandebilt 48

Houma Christian 28, Riverdale 21

Central Lafourche 14, East St. John 42

H.L. Bourgeois 7, Thibodaux 28

Ellender 7, Assumption 49

South Lafourche 35, Morgan City 14

E.D. White 44, Donaldsonville 6

Covenant Christian 34, Highland Baptist 7