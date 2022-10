While most schools enjoyed a fall break this weekend, the teams still hit the gridiron with passion!

Here are this week’s scores:

Central Lafourche 10, East St. John 27

H.L. Bourgeois 7, Thibodaux 34

Terrebonne 6, Destrehan 42

South Lafourche 59, Morgan City 24

E.D. White 41, Donaldsonville 8

Covenant Christian 21, Highland Baptist 0

Houma Christian 47, Rosenwald 0