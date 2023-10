Here are this week’s high school football scores from around the area:

Central Lafourche 20, Thibodaux 22

H.L. Bourgeois 0, Hahnville 28

Ellender 0, Vandebilt Catholic 48

South Lafourche 14, St. Louis Catholic 21

South Terrebonne 44, Morgan City 0

E.D. White 56, Berwick 14

Houma Christian 41, Jefferson Rise Charter 8

Covenant Christian 3, Ascension Catholic 36