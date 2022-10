The weather has been PERFECT for evening football games!

Here are the scores from around our area:

Central Lafourche 21, Thibodaux 40

H.L. Bourgeois 7, Hahnville 51

Terrebonne 12, East St. John 35

Ellender 38, Vandebilt 64

Morgan City 7, South Terrebonne 49

South Lafourche 6, St. Louis Catholic 38

E.D. White 45, Berwick 21

Covenant Christian 7, Ascension Catholic 60

Houma Christian, Jefferson Rise Charter (game on 10/22)