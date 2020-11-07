Gallery: E. D. White secures 24-21 win at Lutcher

E. D. White Catholic traveled to Lutcher on Friday to take on the Bulldogs for a District 9-3A matchup.

From the start of the third quarter when Lutcher tied the game at 7-7, it was a thrilling back-and-forth until the end. But the Cardinals were able to come out on top, hitting a field goal and then grabbing an interception with seconds left to secure their 24-21 win.

With the victory, E. D. White moved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in district play.

