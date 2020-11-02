Gallery: H. L. Bourgeois vs. Terrebonne

It was rivalry night at Thomas B. Smith Memorial Stadium on Friday as H. L. Bourgeois took on Terrebonne for a District 7-5A matchup.

Unfortunately for the Braves, the Tigers got off to a blazing start — putting up 29 points in the first quarter while H.L. Bourgeois failed to get anything going.

And the deficit proved to be too much for them to come back from. The Braves were able to cross the goal line twice in the game, but the Tigers’ offense was too persistent.

Ultimately, Terrebonne came out on top 49-13.

See pictures of the game below: