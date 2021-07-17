Gallery: Manning Passing Academy Friday Drills

The Manning Passing Academy was in full swing Friday afternoon as college athletes ran drills under the guidance of two-time Super Bowl champions and brothers Eli and Peyton Manning at John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary and 16th year at Nicholls State University, the prominent football camp brings in over 1,000 campers consisting of junior high and high school quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends aiming to improve their skills. The young athletes are also led by some of the top college quarterbacks in the nation who serve as counselors.

The camp was founded by Archie Manning, former New Orleans Saints quarterback, two-time NFL Pro Bowler and father of Eli and Peyton. Cooper Manning, the eldest Manning son, serves as Senior Associate Director of the camp.

Although it was just practice, athletes from Nicholls, Louisiana State University and Tulane University, among other universities, left it all on Manning Field — as they ran sharp routes, leaped high in the air and tested their accuracy and arm strength.

See pictures from Friday’s drills below: