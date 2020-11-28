Gallery: Thibodaux almost upsets John Ehret

The No. 31 Thibodaux almost pulled off the upset against No. 2 John Ehret at Hoss Memtsas Stadium in Harvey on Friday night for the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

The Tigers jumped off to a 14-0 lead, but then the Patriots were finally able to score a touchdown on the last play of the half.

Following halftime and a delay due to the stadium’s lights going out, John Ehret was able to cross the goal line again early in the third quarter to tie the game at 14.

After both defenses held, it was ultimately the Patriots’ offense that was able to break through, scoring a 35-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds left on the clock.

The Tigers were unable to put up another score in the final seconds of the game and fell to their opponents 21-14.

Thibodaux finishes the season 4-5 overall.

See pictures of the game above.