Genesis Cheer Team places 3rd at All-Star Cheerleading World Championships

Congratulations to Xtreme Ahtletix’s Genesis Cheerleading Team, who brought home the bronze medal at the All-Star Cheerleading World Championships in Orlando, Florida last week.

“I could not be prouder of these kids for all their accomplishments,” said Xtreme Athletix owner and coach Bridget Landry. “Our athletes faced a lot of competition and performed amazingly. It was a very emotional weekend, because it was some of the girls’ last performances– but they never cease to amaze me. I am going to miss them, but I’m excited to see where they take their athletic careers in the future.” The competing team is the original Genesis team, and the All-Star Cheerleading World Championship it is the last time those teammates will perform all together. Genesis is the first team from Houma to make it to the top three at an All-Star World Championship.

Congratulations to the Genesis Cheerleading Team on an excellent finish to their season! For more information about Xtreme Athletix, their summer camps, or cheerleading teams, please visit their Facebook or call (985) 232-1309.