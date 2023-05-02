Get ready for the 15th Annual Terrebonne General Health System 2023 High School Baseball All-Star Game

May 2, 2023

Terrebonne General Health System Community Sports Institute is proud to announce the rosters for the 15th Annual High School All-Star Baseball Game featuring the best seniors of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. This year Terrebonne General has partnered with By-U Sports and ESPN Radio 100.3, leaders in the area in bringing our community high school sports, as both assist in supporting and sponsoring the event.

The game will be played  Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Southdown Baseball Field in Houma at 3:00 p.m.


 

Rosters in Alphabetical Order by Last Name:

2023 Lafourche Parish All Stars

Player School Jersey # Position Pitcher
Zack Albert THIB 16 INF  
Branson Arceneaux THIB 8 OF RHP
Mason Bousegard SLHS 20 UTL RPH
Hayden Callais SLHS 6 OF  
Braxton Comeaux EDW 22 1B  
Jacob Curole SLHS 11 INF RHP
Jacob Davis CLHS 4 INF RHP
Luke Falgoust EDW 16 OF RHP
Eduardo Galicia SLHS 9 C  
Brendan Gaubert EDW 3 UTL RHP
Coy Gravois THIB 14   RHP
Thomas LaGraize THIB 2 1B  
Jace Morvant CLHS 12 UTL LHP
Owen Murillo THIB 13 OF  
Matthew Melancon EDW 5 INF RHP
Justin Pierce CLHS 22 1B RHP
Ean Rodrigue THIB 12 INF RHP
Luke Sanamo SLHS 3 INF RHP
Peyton Sigrist THIB 4 INF  
Tyler Solar THIB 14 OF RHP
Owen Thibodaux EDW 8 OF RHP
Carter Porche CLHS 1 Thumb Injury     WNP

LAFOURCHE PARISH COACHES

Coach School
Chandler Guidroz SLHS
Matt Plitt EDW
Shane Trosclair THIB
Terrebonne Parish All Stars

Player School Jersey # Position Pitcher
Cooper Adkins HLB 22 OF  
Hayden Blanchard HCS 6 UTL  
Brayden Brunet STHS 7   LHP
Bryce Chaisson TERR 7 1B  
Maddox Dudek CCA 1   RHP
Zach Dupre CCA 11 OF  
Brayden Fitch CCA 6 UTL  
Joshua Gaona EMHS 25 C  
Kobie Jones TERR 24 1B/C  
Brett Marcel EMHS 5 UTL RHP
Dom Lasseigne HCS 8 OF  
Eric Lirette TERR 31 OF RHP
Henry Lirette STHS 1 UTL  
Ethan Lovell TERR 23 INF RHP
Jackson Martin STHS 3 1B LHP
Tahj Naquin TERR 1 OF  
John Richard CCA 2 C  
Kodi Smith EMHS 1 OF  
J. T. Teuton CCA 23 1B/UTL  
Devon Trahan TERR 3 INF RHP
Gavin Vordick HLB 24 UTL  

 

TERREBONNE PARISH COACHES

Coach School
Mike Barba STHS
Jamie Delahoussaye EMHS
Josh Smith HLB
Joe Teuton CCA





