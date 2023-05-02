Get ready for the 15th Annual Terrebonne General Health System 2023 High School Baseball All-Star Game

Elphie “Tootsey” Lirette TheriotMay 2, 2023
Terrebonne General Health System Community Sports Institute is proud to announce the rosters for the 15th Annual High School All-Star Baseball Game featuring the best seniors of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. This year Terrebonne General has partnered with By-U Sports and ESPN Radio 100.3, leaders in the area in bringing our community high school sports, as both assist in supporting and sponsoring the event.
The game will be played Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Southdown Baseball Field in Houma at 3:00 p.m.
Rosters in Alphabetical Order by Last Name:
|2023 Lafourche Parish All Stars
|Player
|School
|Jersey #
|Position
|Pitcher
|Zack Albert
|THIB
|16
|INF
|
|Branson Arceneaux
|THIB
|8
|OF
|RHP
|Mason Bousegard
|SLHS
|20
|UTL
|RPH
|Hayden Callais
|SLHS
|6
|OF
|
|Braxton Comeaux
|EDW
|22
|1B
|
|Jacob Curole
|SLHS
|11
|INF
|RHP
|Jacob Davis
|CLHS
|4
|INF
|RHP
|Luke Falgoust
|EDW
|16
|OF
|RHP
|Eduardo Galicia
|SLHS
|9
|C
|
|Brendan Gaubert
|EDW
|3
|UTL
|RHP
|Coy Gravois
|THIB
|14
|
|RHP
|Thomas LaGraize
|THIB
|2
|1B
|
|Jace Morvant
|CLHS
|12
|UTL
|LHP
|Owen Murillo
|THIB
|13
|OF
|
|Matthew Melancon
|EDW
|5
|INF
|RHP
|Justin Pierce
|CLHS
|22
|1B
|RHP
|Ean Rodrigue
|THIB
|12
|INF
|RHP
|Luke Sanamo
|SLHS
|3
|INF
|RHP
|Peyton Sigrist
|THIB
|4
|INF
|
|Tyler Solar
|THIB
|14
|OF
|RHP
|Owen Thibodaux
|EDW
|8
|OF
|RHP
|Carter Porche
|CLHS
|1
|
|Thumb Injury WNP
LAFOURCHE PARISH COACHES
|Coach
|School
|Chandler Guidroz
|SLHS
|Matt Plitt
|EDW
|Shane Trosclair
|THIB
|Terrebonne Parish All Stars
|Player
|School
|Jersey #
|Position
|Pitcher
|Cooper Adkins
|HLB
|22
|OF
|
|Hayden Blanchard
|HCS
|6
|UTL
|
|Brayden Brunet
|STHS
|7
|
|LHP
|Bryce Chaisson
|TERR
|7
|1B
|
|Maddox Dudek
|CCA
|1
|
|RHP
|Zach Dupre
|CCA
|11
|OF
|
|Brayden Fitch
|CCA
|6
|UTL
|
|Joshua Gaona
|EMHS
|25
|C
|
|Kobie Jones
|TERR
|24
|1B/C
|
|Brett Marcel
|EMHS
|5
|UTL
|RHP
|Dom Lasseigne
|HCS
|8
|OF
|
|Eric Lirette
|TERR
|31
|OF
|RHP
|Henry Lirette
|STHS
|1
|UTL
|
|Ethan Lovell
|TERR
|23
|INF
|RHP
|Jackson Martin
|STHS
|3
|1B
|LHP
|Tahj Naquin
|TERR
|1
|OF
|
|John Richard
|CCA
|2
|C
|
|Kodi Smith
|EMHS
|1
|OF
|
|J. T. Teuton
|CCA
|23
|1B/UTL
|
|Devon Trahan
|TERR
|3
|INF
|RHP
|Gavin Vordick
|HLB
|24
|UTL
|
TERREBONNE PARISH COACHES
|Coach
|School
|Mike Barba
|STHS
|Jamie Delahoussaye
|EMHS
|Josh Smith
|HLB
|Joe Teuton
|CCA