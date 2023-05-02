Get ready for the 15th Annual Terrebonne General Health System 2023 High School Baseball All-Star Game

Terrebonne General Health System Community Sports Institute is proud to announce the rosters for the 15th Annual High School All-Star Baseball Game featuring the best seniors of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. This year Terrebonne General has partnered with By-U Sports and ESPN Radio 100.3, leaders in the area in bringing our community high school sports, as both assist in supporting and sponsoring the event.

The game will be played Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Southdown Baseball Field in Houma at 3:00 p.m.

Rosters in Alphabetical Order by Last Name: