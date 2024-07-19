Get Ready for the 2024 Girls Volleyball Season with Terrebonne Recreation

The Terrebonne Recreation 2024 Girls’ Volleyball registration is open until Friday, August 2.

There will be no late registration offered, so be sure to complete your online registration promptly at TPREC.ORG to secure your spot.

For those eager to get on the court, practices will kick off on weekdays from August 19 to September 7, providing the perfect opportunity to hone your skills and bond with your fellow athletes. Game days will take place on Saturdays starting from September 7. Leagues consist of the following ages:

Peewee: Aged 8-9

Jr. Varsity: Aged 10-11

Varsity: Aged 12-14

Pre-Prep: Aged 15-17

In addition, the organizing committee is putting out a call for coaches to step up and get involved. If you have a passion for volleyball and the leadership skills to guide and inspire a team, this could be the perfect opportunity for you. For more information on how to get involved as a coach, contact the athletics staff at 873-6584.