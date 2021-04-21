Girls on the Run Bayou Region Announces Inaugural Fitness Challenge: “A Mile a Day in the Month of May”

Council Director Ashlee Laiche says, “Our goal is to bring fitness and connectedness to the community through this fun fitness challenge. Participants will be able to complete their miles a number of ways, including running, walking, biking, swimming, and even skating! We want our participants to be excited about moving their bodies to stay healthy physically and make memories with the ones joining them in this challenge. It is truly fun for all!”

th. Visit This is a fun, individualized event that is open to the public. It’s a great opportunity for someone with a desire to get more active to work toward an achievable goal. Registration for the fitness challenge is open now through May 7. Visit http://bit.ly/ GOTRbayouchallenge to register online.