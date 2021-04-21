Girls on the Run Bayou Region Announces Inaugural Fitness Challenge: “A Mile a Day in the Month of May”

Sixth body recovered from Seacor PowerApril 21, 2021
Company Canal Bridge in Bourg to close until 2024April 21, 2021
Girls on the Run (GOTR) Bayou Region is excited to announce its newest fundraising event, A Mile a Day in the Month of May, an individual fitness challenge presented by Geri Lynn Nissan. Starting May 1st, participants will complete any number of fitness activities and log miles to reach a total mileage goal of 31 miles over the course of 4 weeks. The Fitness Challenge will end on May 31.
Council Director Ashlee Laiche says, “Our goal is to bring fitness and connectedness to the community through this fun fitness challenge. Participants will be able to complete their miles a number of ways, including running, walking, biking, swimming, and even skating! We want our participants to be excited about moving their bodies to stay healthy physically and make memories with the ones joining them in this challenge. It is truly fun for all!”
This is a fun, individualized event that is open to the public. It’s a great opportunity for someone with a desire to get more active to work toward an achievable goal. Registration for the fitness challenge is open now through May 7th
. Visit http://bit.ly/GOTRbayouchallenge
to register online.
All proceeds from the event will assist in sustaining the local council so that it may continue to provide the GOTR opportunity to girls throughout the Bayou Region. To learn more about the mission of Girls on the Run Bayou Region, visitwww.gotrbayouregion.org
. For questions about the fitness challenge, please email Ashlee.laiche@girlsontherun.org
.