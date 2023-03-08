H.L.B. student wins gold at Special Olympics Louisiana State Bowling Competition

Ninth grade H. L. Bourgeois High School student, Carson Lambert, earned a gold metal this past weekend at the Special Olympics Louisiana State Bowling Competition. “Carson broke 100, and took first place in his category! It was such a special moment,” said his mother Erica Lambert.

Over 400 bowlers, volunteers, and spectators gathered at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge on Saturday, March 4, 2023, for the competition. Bowlers were divided into groups based on age, gender, and ability, and assigned a volunteer for support. While there are no bumpers in the competition, competitors can receive assistance in lifting the balls and placing them on a ramp (if necessary), but the rest it up to them. Erica explained, “I usually help Carson with his ball, but in the competition, a volunteer had to do it. Carson warmed up to the volunteer quickly!”

After weeks of practice, and qualifying for the state competition, Carson bowled excellent games. In game one he bowled 99 points, and in game two he bowled 116 points. “When he was awarded the gold metal, he lifted his head and shook it in his hand with pride! He knew exactly what it meant,” Erica explained.

While this was his first year competing, Carson is hooked, and the family plans to continue bowling together. “We are just grateful for the experience, and for the Terrebonne Parish Special Olympics Group, and especially our coordinator Jella Breaux! They really took us under their wing,” Erica added.

According to the Special Olympics Louisiana website, “Special Olympics Louisiana provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. “To learn more about Special Olympics Louisiana- Terrebonne Parish visit them online.