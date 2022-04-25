H.L. Braves Baseball Team Slams Records in 2022 Season

Not only did H.L. Bourgeois High School Braves baseball team triumph over Riverside Academy with a 10-2 win, the 2022 Braves team is officially the single-season winningest team in the school’s history.

The school announced on social media that the Braves logged in 27 home runs this 22-10 winning season, which is another single-season record. Of those 27, Junion Gavin Vordick set the new individual record for home runs with 10 this year. Vordick wasn’t the only one to set a record, Senior Luke Lirette also swiped his way to a new seasonal record of 34 stolen bases which passes the previous record held by Brock Landy, Class of 2008.





“It’s truly been a banner year for our diamond boys, but it isn’t over yet,” said the high school. ,”GREAT JOB, Braves, and, as always, IT’S A MATTER OF PRIDE!”

The Braves will face the Parkway Panthers in the first round of playoff action Tuesday at 6″00 p.m. in Bossier City. If they advance to regionals, it will be the first time since 2018! Good job, Braves, and good luck!