Here are the results from the 2023 SCSA Meet

Scores have been announced following the 2023 Annual South Central Swim Association on Saturday, June 24 at the Cut Off Youth Center. Congratulations to the seven excellent local teams who worked hard throughout their seasons and at the recent meet!
2023 SCSA Championship Result
The Thibodaux Tigers Sharks Swim Team and head coach Andrea Donaldson Lotz brought home the championship title for the third year in a row, in the 10th anniversary year of the team.
Congratulations to all the teams who participated in the 2023 South Central Swim Association!