Here are the results from the 2023 SCSA Meet

Scores have been announced following the 2023 Annual South Central Swim Association on Saturday, June 24 at the Cut Off Youth Center. Congratulations to the seven excellent local teams who worked hard throughout their seasons and at the recent meet!

2023 SCSA Championship Result

First: Thibodaux Tiger Sharks Score: 3878

Thibodaux Tiger Sharks Second: Bayou Country Club Score: 3523

Bayou Country Club Third: Bayou Black Swim Team Score: 3139

Bayou Black Swim Team Fourth: Larose Regional Park Lasers Score: 2693

Larose Regional Park Lasers Fifth: Coyc Hurricanes Score: 2603

Coyc Hurricanes Sixth: Tri-City Swim Team Score: 2216

Tri-City Swim Team Seventh: Bayou Stingrays Score: 1973

Bayou Stingrays

The Thibodaux Tigers Sharks Swim Team and head coach Andrea Donaldson Lotz brought home the championship title for the third year in a row, in the 10th anniversary year of the team.

Congratulations to all the teams who participated in the 2023 South Central Swim Association!