Here’s all the information you need for the local 2023 high school football season

Football season is an exciting time in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, and recently, all local high school coaches sat down with community media outlets to debrief on what to expect from their team this season. Here is all the information you need below to enjoy the 2023 season!

TERREBONNE HIGH SCHOOL

Head coach: Tyler Lewis, 13 years coaching experience, 2 years coaching at THS.

Tyler Lewis, 13 years coaching experience, 2 years coaching at THS. Last year’s stats: 3 wins, 7 losses, 0 ties.

3 wins, 7 losses, 0 ties. Season preview: District 7; base offense: spread; base defense: 4-2-5

District 7; base offense: spread; base defense: 4-2-5 Key players: Tydrick Stewart, Kylan Billiot, Jayce Johnson, Kavon Garner, Jalil Matthews, Gregory Harding, Chartavius Clark, Ryan Abadie, Samuel Sneeze, Sean Pledger, Talan Bingham, Quincey McKay, Alvin Celestine, Jr., Christopher Stewart, O’Ryan Mosley, Julian Coleman, Owen Oliver, Carl Anderson

Tydrick Stewart, Kylan Billiot, Jayce Johnson, Kavon Garner, Jalil Matthews, Gregory Harding, Chartavius Clark, Ryan Abadie, Samuel Sneeze, Sean Pledger, Talan Bingham, Quincey McKay, Alvin Celestine, Jr., Christopher Stewart, O’Ryan Mosley, Julian Coleman, Owen Oliver, Carl Anderson Coach quote: “We have great talent at the skill position. We have a mixed team, a lot of young guys but 19 returning seniors. I am expecting to have a great, strong season.”

COVENANT CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL

Head coach: Jesse Turner, 10 years coaching experience, first year at CCHS.

Jesse Turner, 10 years coaching experience, first year at CCHS. Last year’s stats: 4 wins, 6 losses, 0 ties.

4 wins, 6 losses, 0 ties. Season preview: District 7; base offense: spread; base defense: 4-2-5

District 7; base offense: spread; base defense: 4-2-5 Key players: Landon Winslow, Brennan Champagne, Carson Hebert, Peyton Trosclair, Cam Eschete, Bailey Streams, Jaden Carter, Jahari Carter

SOUTH TERREBONNE HIGH SCHOOL

Head coach: Aaron Babin, 15 years coaching experience, 2 years at STHS.

Aaron Babin, 15 years coaching experience, 2 years at STHS. Last year’s stats: 5 wins, 5 losses, 0 ties.

5 wins, 5 losses, 0 ties. Season preview: District 7-4A; base offense: multiple spread; base defense: 3-4

District 7-4A; base offense: multiple spread; base defense: 3-4 Key players: Logan Mallard, Tyson Kelly, Brooks Wunstell, Brody Hutchinson, Georsyn Neville, Lincoln Dupre, Drake Detillier, Trey Pinell, Brodie Hutchinson, Trinity Dupre, Broc Price.

Logan Mallard, Tyson Kelly, Brooks Wunstell, Brody Hutchinson, Georsyn Neville, Lincoln Dupre, Drake Detillier, Trey Pinell, Brodie Hutchinson, Trinity Dupre, Broc Price. Coach quote: “We can expect a lot of progress and growth this year. We set a lot of good foundations to great a well-rounded, great team. We have a good-size senior class, with 10 new starters on the team. I will be asking everyone on the team to really be leaders this season.”

ELLENDER MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

Head coach: John Haslitt, 22 years coaching experience, first year at EMHS.

John Haslitt, 22 years coaching experience, first year at EMHS. Last year’s stats: 5 wins, 5 losses, 0 ties

5 wins, 5 losses, 0 ties Season preview: District 7; base offense: spread; base defense: 4-2-5

District 7; base offense: spread; base defense: 4-2-5 Key players: Xaviah Bryant, Terell Hames, Khylynn Stevens, Kade Adkins, Chris Lopez, Kavin Robinson, Ma’Khai Gautreaux, Jason Powell, Kevontae Howard, Tamaj Lagarde, Cole Voisin, Deonta Coler, Cruzito Paredes, Ajalon Moultrie, Omari Butler

H.L. BOURGEOIS HIGH SCHOOL

Head coach: Sterling Washington, 10 years coaching experience, 3 years at HLBHS.

Sterling Washington, 10 years coaching experience, 3 years at HLBHS. Last year’s stats: 1 win, 9 losses, 0 ties

1 win, 9 losses, 0 ties Season preview: District 5A; base offense: spread; base defense: 5-2-4

District 5A; base offense: spread; base defense: 5-2-4 Key players: Tyren Winslow, Kentra Lacy, Malik Myles, Brody Hebert

Tyren Winslow, Kentra Lacy, Malik Myles, Brody Hebert Coach quote: “We are looking forward to a lot of growth this year. We have a lot of young kids who are coming up, and they are ready to grow and improve in all aspects. We will bring a lot of discipline and integrity to the field.”

E.D. WHITE HIGH SCHOOL

Head coach: Kyle Lasseigne, 26 years coaching experience, 21 years at E.D. White

Kyle Lasseigne, 26 years coaching experience, 21 years at E.D. White Last year’s stats: Not provided

Not provided Season preview: Not provided

Not provided Key players: Jake Sternfels, Jeffery Diedrich, Taylor Thibodaux, Matthew Escher

Jake Sternfels, Jeffery Diedrich, Taylor Thibodaux, Matthew Escher Coach quote: “We graduated 31 seniors last year, so we are looking to replace that talent. The guys who are coming back have experience which is good. It is different, but we are looking forward to it.”

THIBODAUX HIGH SCHOOL

Head coach: Drey Trosclair, 11 years coaching experience, first year at THS.

Drey Trosclair, 11 years coaching experience, first year at THS. Last year’s stats: 4 wins, 6 losses, 0 ties

4 wins, 6 losses, 0 ties Season preview: District 7-5A; base offense: spread; base defense: 3-4

District 7-5A; base offense: spread; base defense: 3-4 Key players: Jaxon Granier, Rashaad Jackson, Kemon Folse, Brayden Beanel, Charles Howard, Lawrence Bangura, Cohen Jarreau, Brad Leonard, Tyler England, Bryson Woods

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

Head coach: Tommy Minton, 36 years coaching experience, 3 years at VCHS

Tommy Minton, 36 years coaching experience, 3 years at VCHS Last year’s stats: 5 wins, 7 losses, 0 ties

5 wins, 7 losses, 0 ties Season preview: District 7; base offense: spread; offense: 3-4

District 7; base offense: spread; offense: 3-4 Key players: Jaylon Coleman, Jahyrie Coleman, Carson Doison, Alex Hernandez, Landon Thibodaux, Ben Ragas, Brady Hazleton, Jacob Fairchild, Sam Kinnard, Paul Boudreaux, Jack Chestnut, James Guidry, Beau Ledet

Jaylon Coleman, Jahyrie Coleman, Carson Doison, Alex Hernandez, Landon Thibodaux, Ben Ragas, Brady Hazleton, Jacob Fairchild, Sam Kinnard, Paul Boudreaux, Jack Chestnut, James Guidry, Beau Ledet Coach quote: “We have 18 returning starters, and I feel like we are very established. We have a great sophomore class, and I feel good going into the season. We know the lay of the land and are ready to go.”

SOUTH LAFOURCHE HIGH SCHOOL

Head coach: BJ Young, 10 years coaching experience, 4 years at SLHS

BJ Young, 10 years coaching experience, 4 years at SLHS Last year’s stats: 2 wins, 8 losses, 0 ties

2 wins, 8 losses, 0 ties Season preview: District 7-4A; base offense: spread; base defense: 3-3 stretch

District 7-4A; base offense: spread; base defense: 3-3 stretch Key players: Carson Orgeron, Maddox Camardelle, Abram Bourg, Miles Stelter, Tyler Autin

Carson Orgeron, Maddox Camardelle, Abram Bourg, Miles Stelter, Tyler Autin Coach quote: “I hope to see a physical team that can show up and play well every game. Our defense is senior heavy, and our offense is young. Our quarterback is very special, and I am looking forward to seeing everyone play.”

HOUMA CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL

Head coach: Jamar Celestine, 9 years coaching experience, first year at HCHS

Jamar Celestine, 9 years coaching experience, first year at HCHS Last year’s stats: 5 wins, 5 losses, 0 ties

5 wins, 5 losses, 0 ties Season preview: District 2A; base offense: spread; base defense: 33 stack

District 2A; base offense: spread; base defense: 33 stack Key players: Joseph Landry Jr., Brady Marcel, Micah Callais, Ethan Prejean, Sam Martines

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE HIGH SCHOOL