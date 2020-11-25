High school football playoffs to continue with new phase 2 regulations; Schedules set for this weekend

The Governor’s updated Phase 2 proclamation, which is slightly modified from the summer, takes effect today, Wednesday, November 25 and will run for four weeks. The Governor intends to keep these restrictions in place at least through the end of the year. Sporting events will be allowed to continue, but will be capped at 25 percent capacity. Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate is still in place.

Be sure to check with each school for ticket sales information and stadium guidelines. (Games times are subject to change and/or cancelations.)

Class 5A:

Friday, November 27:

Terrebonne travels to Dutchtown (7 p.m.)

Thibodaux travels to John Ehret (7 p.m.)

Class 4A:

Saturday, November 28

Ellender travels to Edna Carr (2 p.m.)

Division II:

Friday, November 27:

E.D. White hosts Loyola Prep (7 p.m.)

Vandebilt’s game has been canceled, advancing the Terriers to the next round of play.